Houston rapper Z-RO ordered to stay away from his ex

HOUSTON - The Houston rapper, whose real name is Brittany Bullock, was back in court Thursday seeking a protective order from fellow H-town rapper and ex-boyfriend, "Z-RO," Joseph McVey.

"Complete and total victory today," said attorney Lisa Bloom, as she walked out of the courtroom hand-in-hand with "Just Brittany."

"Just Brittany" accused her ex of beating and threatening to kill her. On Tuesday, a grand jury no-billed "Z-RO" on a felony charge of assault on a family member, but he is still facing a misdemeanor assault charge. After the Harris County D.A. removed "family violence" from the protective order, "Z-RO" agreed to it.

"Z-RO is ordered to stay away from her for 2 years. He cannot call her. He cannot contact her on social media. He can't send any third parties to reach out for her," Bloom explained.

"Z-RO's" attorney, Charles Adams, assured NewsFix his client has no desire to contact her.

When it came to his feelings about "Just Brittany" and her attorney-to-the-stars Lisa Bloom, Adams did not mince words.

"I think all of this is the by-product of a media-grandstanding California attorney who is using this to distance herself from the Weinstein scandal that she's embroiled in," said Adams. "Ms. Bullock is using this to promote her upcoming TV show on VH-1, as she did the original charge."

Outside the courthouse, "Just Brittany" and her family seemed pleased with the outcome.

"I just want to move on with my career," said the rapper.

"Just Brittany," sporting a purple domestic violence awareness ribbon, is hoping to turn a negative into a positive with her new foundation, "Hear Her Heart."

"I just want to encourage everybody out there to stand up for yourself, no matter what, because you do have a heart."