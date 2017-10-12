× HPD: Homeless man stabbed in chest found in Midtown

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for an alleged attacker after a homeless man was stabbed Wednesday night in the Midtown area.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to an area near Wheeler and San Jacinto, where several homeless men were sleeping along the sidewalk. Police found a bleeding man laying on the sidewalk after being stabbed in the chest.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Ben Taub in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Police have yet to uncover a motive, and no witnesses have come forward.

Officers are reviewing outside surveillance video from the nearby Jack in the Box.