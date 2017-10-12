× Katy woman allegedly stalks, harasses Catholic priest for several years; threatens to poison his birthday cake

KATY, Texas — An overwhelming trail of investigator reports unveil more than six years of harassment and threats made by a church-going woman to her priest at the St. Edith Stein Catholic Church in Katy.

Rebecca Elizabeth Richard, 43, was charged with stalking on Oct. 1 after an incident that was reportedly caught on surveillance footage.

According to multiple reports filed through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office since 2011, it was only offense following years of disturbing emails, unwanted visits to the priest’s home and work, and odd behavior.

In court documents, the priest tells investigators he’s been made uncomfortable on multiple occasions and fears for his life.

March 18, 2011: Richard was arrested for criminal trespassing after she allegedly threatened several clergy members.

July 27, 2012: The suspect is accused of sending the priest a threatening email that allegedly said she was a "ticking time bomb," court documents said.

Aug 23, 2012: The woman allegedly sends the priest an email that reportedly said, "I will continue to destroy you until you repent."

June 10, 2012: Richard was reportedly seen on surveillance footage saying, "If I leave this house, I will kill Father."

Dec. 10, 2014: The suspect was seen placing multiple documents in front of the priest's house, deputies said. The documents suggested that Richard and the priest were meant to have a sexual relationship.

Aug. 5, 2015: Richard threatened the priest with an email stating she wanted to poison his birthday cake and harm him.

Sept. 30, 2017: Court documents said Richard sent the priest an email with the message: "I will take action that will result in violence maybe even death." Another email reportedly read: "Test me and watch a family member die."

Oct. 1, 2017: Richard is charged with stalking after allegedly sending the victim harassing, annoying and tormenting emails. Court documents said the the suspect also went to the priest's house, where she laid out on the sidewalk out front and set down several notes with the question: "Did you really have to love me so much to kill me?"

It has not been confirmed by a professional whether the woman is mentally unstable, but she is referred to as being such by the priest in court documents.