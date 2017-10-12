× Man shot in front of convenient store during drive-by in south Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in south Houston Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight when a small white car drove eastbound on Alabama Street near Delano Street in front of a convenient store, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said three men were in front of the store talking when someone in the car opened fire, shooting multiple rounds. The suspect then left the scene.

One man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video, but said it wasn’t very clear.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.