Man, woman injured in drive-by shooting at South Park gas station, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting of a man and woman Wednesday night in the South Park area.

Macarthur Ross, 44, and Tiffiani Tipps, 38, were taken to the hospital in stable condition following the shooting at 11:25 p.m. in the 6800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

The victims were standing in front of a gas station when the suspects, riding in a passing vehicle, fired shots in their direction. The female victim was wounded in the chest and the male victim was shot in the leg, investigators said.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.