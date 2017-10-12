× Officials: Sen. Borris Miles’ home burglarized by two men; his grandfather held at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Borris L. Miles is grateful for the quick response delivered by local law enforcement after his Houston home was burglarized by two armed men, according to a statement from the senator’s office.

The senator’s grandfather walked in on the burglary Wednesday afternoon and was held at gunpoint for a few minutes, the office said. The alleged burglars fired their weapons before leaving the home on foot.

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Constable’s Pct. 7 officers made it to the home moments later.

Miles’ office confirmed no one was injured, and no other family members were present at the time.

Miles released the following statement in response: