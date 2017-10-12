Rep. Al Green calls for articles of impeachment against Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congress has some pretty complicated rules and Rep. Al Green's call for articles of impeachment falls under what is called 'privileged,' which means it must be voted on within two legislative days.

Rep. Al Green called for in a speech on the House floor on Wednesday but after taking the House floor, was the congressman from Houston really taking a stand, or just grandstanding?

Green laid out quite a laundry list of accusations against the president. "Inciting white supremacy, sexism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, race-baiting and racism," Green summed up.

Well, critics are calling out Green saying he didn't go far enough since he didn't force the House to vote on impeachment.

But one hour later, when a GOP presiding officer started proceedings to consider Green's resolution, Congressman Green was nowhere in sight, so the resolution was not offered.

There will be no imminent vote.

And of course loyalists to President Trump feel Green is out in left field!

Green first tried the impeachment of the president last May.

"I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president," Green said.

Yeah, and Deja Vu struck the congressman last month, too.

So, what's going on here?

On Thursday, Green reiterated, "There will be a vote." And he added, "This is where I stand and if I stand alone, I have no fear of standing alone."