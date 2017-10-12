Single, and ready to mingle? Online dating expert shares tips to creating hot, savvy profile

Madeline Peña, 30, turned to online dating to get back in the game after a seven-year relationship with her ex-fiancé suddenly ended.

"Right now, I'm really just looking to meet new people," Peña said. "I had no idea how to date, I didn't even know how to flirt, or how to talk to guys period. The nightmare dates started about a month after I'd actually been on Tinder. There was this one guy, it was our first date and he invited me over to his place because he said he wanted to cook me dinner. And I thought that was so sweet and romantic. I'm sitting in the living room and he's in the kitchen cooking and out of no where, I kid you not, he comes out half naked and he's playing the violin, Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On.' And I'm just sitting there thinking this can't be how people date. This can't be real life.

That's the thing with online dating, it opens up a whole new world of options, but that comes with the good and the bad.

Online dating consulting expert Tera Stidum said there are certain tricks to making your online profile more appealing to attract the catches and deter the creeps.

"The first thing I always say is get that government name, drop him in Google and check to see if he's been mentioned in any threads like Reddit. Maybe someone else has already written a warning about him. And always tell your girlfriends where you're going when it's the first date," Stidum said.

"Your profile is everything," She adds. "You want to make sure you have great pictures. Make sure they are current and up to date. Your bio should be short. I always say five sentences about yourself and five sentences for the guy you're looking for. If you've written more than 10 sentences, you've written way too much. Don't put any pictures where you're scantily clad-- that's going to give the wrong impression and please, please don't put any pictures of your kids on your dating profile."

Peña sat down with Stidum for a review.

"Everything in her profile is something that a guy could ask a question about and start a conversation with. She gets an A+. I usually don't see this from most of my clients," Stidum said.

After Peña's profile got the seal of approval from Stidum, NewsFix put that to the test with some real-life guys.

Every guy we asked said they thought she was cute, fun, well-traveled and that they would swipe right and go on a date with her if they came across her profile.

Looks like Stidum's advice was accurate. She is a success story herself after all. Stidum and her husband met on Match.com years ago and she believes you can, too.

"You may have to swipe through a lot of toads to find your Prince Charming, but I know it can work," Stidum said.