Students receive Hurricane Harvey music relief from singers Bell Biv Devoe

HOUSTON--Thanks to the non-profit organization "Music Doing Good", students at Roberts Middle School can play in perfect harmony during orchestra class.

The Music Doing Good program unloaded a U-haul truck filled with violins and cellos to students whose families can no longer afford to rent them post Hurricane Harvey.

Orchestra instructor Debbie McKelvey noticed the need for instruments immediately after the flood and reached out to organizations for help.

"We were going to be looking at forty or so students without the ability to get an instrument and I reached out to several organizations and Ken Gayle with Music Doing Good responded to my request just saying, we're going to take care of it", said McKelvey

Sixth grader Izabeth Pineda tells us, she couldn't be more excited to have a cello of her own

"I would always have to bring it home and take it back to school I got tired of that now I can have one here[at school] and I can practice at home", said Pineda

We all know music is the gift that keeps on giving especially to students and at Adducks Middle School legendary R&B group Bell Biv Devoe did just that.

The icons surprised students with school supplies and a $20,000 donation.