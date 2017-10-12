Trump’s latest tweets over Puerto Rico spark fiery criticism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump's tweets have set off another round of political firestorms over Puerto Rico!

The president tweeted Thursday, "We cannot keep FEMA, the military and the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances).....in Puerto Rico forever!"

Trump also tweeted about Puerto Rico's debt crisis and related problems with electrical grids and infrastructure being a bit self-inflicted.

The president's comments didn't sit too well with San Juan's mayor who tweeted to Trump, Shame on you!" even calling the president "Hater in Chief."

@POTUS your comments about Puerto Rico are unbecoming of a Commander in Chief they seem more to come from a “Hater in Chief”. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 12, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the president's tweet 'heartbreaking.'

"We're all Americans, and we owe them what they need," Pelosi said. "It's not about a clock, it is about what they need."

"Those tweets are un-presidential," Democratic New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez insisted.

Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson was grilled on the hot seat before congress over the stormy tweets.

"I have no intention of abandoning Puerto Rico," Carson declared. "They're a very important part of who we are."

But White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly said the president's tweet was not incorrect.

"The tweet about FEMA and DOD read military is exactly accurate." Kelly asserted. "They're not going to be there forever, and the whole point is to start to work yourself out of a job and transition to the rebuilding process"

Sounds like this Twitter-fire is going to burn on!