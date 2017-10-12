WATCH LIVE: Dozens of suspects identified after sex trafficking busts in north Harris County 

HOUSTON — The Harris County Constable’s Office plans to release the identities of dozens of suspect arrested following sex trafficking and prostitution bust in the north Houston area.

After receiving complaints of wide spread prostitution and many other crimes that are attributed with it from residents and business owners in the north Spring area, the constable’s offices initiated an undercover operation focusing on the suspected prostitutes and their clients.

During the operation, the constable’s office reportedly arrested several women that were being victimized by pimps. The constable’s office said one of the suspects had a young child in the vehicle with him during a meeting with an undercover deputy.

The operation yielded dozens of arrests for crimes ranging from prostitution, promotion of prostitution, possessions of firearms, drugs, and open warrants on suspected criminals.

Street level prostitution is the driving force behind much of the demand for human trafficking, and this operation we feel may have rescued potential victims from the streets and prevented other crimes in Precinct 4.

Constable Mark Herman’s Office has taken a firm stance on identifying and assisting human trafficking victims and eradicating prostitution from the neighborhoods and business districts of Precinct 4.