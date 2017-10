Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Football has always been a major part of Travian Blaylock's life.

Growing up, he lived in Kansas City and New York, as his father, Derrick Blaylock, played in the NFL for the Chiefs and Jets.

While Derrick was a running back, Travian is making a name for himself on defense. Splitting time at safety and cornerback, the Atascocita High School senior is committed to playing at the University of Wisconsin next year. To learn more about Travian, check out the video above!