This week discover the origin of the Wonder Woman comic book character in Professor Martson and the Wonder Woman which is as surprising as it is delightful. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film starring Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall. Also new in theaters this week Marshall, starring upcoming Black Panther Chadwick Boseman as the iconic civil right lawyer. Harry Dean Stanton passed away before his last film Lucky could hit theaters, but is this rare leading role for a career of supporting performances enough to get him his first Oscar nomination? Those reviews and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Professor Martson and the Wonder Woman, Marshall and more
-
Flix Fix: The Golden Circle, Friend Request and Dustin interviews Jake Gyllenhaal about Stronger
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews top movies of Toronto Film Festival
-
Flix Fix: Battle of the Sexes, Victoria and Abdul, American Made and Flatliners
-
Flix Fix: Kidnap, Dark Tower, Landline
-
Flix Fix: Blade Runner 2049, The Mountain Between Us, Te Ata and Walking Out
-
-
Flix Fix: The Only Living Boy in New York, Good Time, Trip to Spain
-
Flix Fix: The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 6 Days, Logan Lucky
-
Flix Fix: Dunkirk, Valerian and Girls Trip
-
Flix Fix: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, Maudie
-
Flix Fix: Atomic Blonde, Lady MacBeth, A Ghost Story and Detroit
-
-
‘Wind River’ has all the twists and turns needed in a thriller
-
Will the 3rd reboot be a charm for Spider-Man Homecoming
-
Flix Fix: Patti Cakes, Crown Heights, Stephen King’s It and Gun Shy