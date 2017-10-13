Flix Fix: Professor Martson and the Wonder Woman, Marshall and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week discover the origin of the Wonder Woman comic book character in Professor Martson and the Wonder Woman which is as surprising as it is delightful. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film starring Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall. Also new in theaters this week Marshall, starring upcoming Black Panther Chadwick Boseman as the iconic civil right lawyer. Harry Dean Stanton passed away before his last film Lucky could hit theaters, but is this rare leading role for a career of supporting performances enough to get him his first Oscar nomination? Those reviews and more on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.