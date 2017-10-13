NewsFix in Space: NASA astronauts may need genetic altering to go to Mars, plus what’s up with trash in space?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARS - Today's adventure takes us to the planet Mars, where NASA hopes to send some astronauts in the not-too-distant future.

But in order to go there, NASA said they're going to need to alter the DNA of future Mars astronauts to protect them from cancer causing space radiation.

So, how on earth are they going to do that?

Well, 'marsonauts' may need radical genetic drug therapies.

NASA said they are also considering the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a space doctor that could diagnose diseases and perform robotic surgery in space.

Talk about making house calls!

Meanwhile, on the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts fielded some burning questions like "How do astronauts deal with trash in space?"

They actually send their trash back in a cargo ship that burns up in the earth's atmosphere.

"So, when you look up into the night sky and you see a shooting star, it may not always be a shooting star. It may be our trash," NASA's ISS Commander Randy Bresnik warned.

Okay, but what about alien trash?

"We have space trash from much higher orbits actually pass through," Bresnik explained. "If it gets close enough to the station, we can maneuver to avoid it."

Alright, one last thing do you do windows?

"We do have to clean the windows on the inside," the commander said. "We don't clean 'em on the outside, however, because water would freeze and your wipes don't work so well. And there's actually a window on the space station where somebody on a space walk one time, tried to clean it-- touched it with their glove and left a smudge mark that's there now, decades later."

What a way to leave a 'mark' in space!

Finally, check out what lightning on earth looks like from outer space.

This spectacular light show is a time-lapse captured by NASA's ISS commander as the ISS flew over the California coast.

It's kind of like a cool rock concert!

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space!