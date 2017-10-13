Police identify officer shot in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has identified Marcus McNeil as the officer who was shot and killed in New Orleans East Friday morning.

An NOPD officer confirmed McNeil’s identity this morning, hours after the Seventh District officer was shot multiple times by a suspect outside an apartment complex on Cindy Place.

McNeil, a 29-year-old father of two young children, had been with the NOPD since July 2015.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said the suspect, who was also shot, retreated into a nearby apartment.

He was eventually captured by an NOPD S.W.A.T. team and transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition.