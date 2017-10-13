President Trump stops payment on insurance subsidy for Obamacare exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Since Congress can't get it done, President Trump has decided he'll 'executive order' his way through dismantling Obamacare until legislators can figure out how to replace it.

Thursday Trump signed an order loosening the rules for short-term health plans to get the ball rolling for new less expensive and less comprehensive health care plans.

But then in the wee hours of the morning, the president announced his plans to end a key set of Obamacare subsidies that the left characterizes as helping lower income enrollees pay for health care and the right portray as bribes to insurance companies to participate in Obamacare exchanges.

There's two sets of subsidies.

One that helps low income Obamacare exchange insured folks pay their premiums.

And a second subsidy that goes to insurance companies insuring the lowest income bracket, allowing the insured to have lower deductibles and lower copays when they pay for health services

That is the one Trump said the federal government will no longer pay. The payments cost the federal government $7 billion this year are set to end immediately.

“Effective January 1st, we're going to have to raise our prices to collect in order to continue those benefits because the law still says that we have to provide that benefit to the individual, but that we're not going to get separate federal dollars to cover the cost of that,” said President and CEO of Community Health Choice, Ken Janda.

Community Health Choice is a Houston based HMO that provides health insurance to about half a million people in the Houston area focusing primarily on the low income community.

“This is really very bad for low income people that are getting those subsidies that they might not be able to afford their insurance anymore. They will still get the subsidy, but the premiums are going up and if you can`t afford your premiums, then we`re going to go backwards in the state of Texas. And some of the million people that got coverage under the affordable care act are going to be unable to afford their premiums in January and are going to lose coverage and that makes me very upset,” Janda said.

If you think the prices are going up for only the poor, wrong.

Poor people losing their health care doesn't mean their need for health treatment goes away, it just means they can't pay the bill.

“Employer sponsored insurance, prices will also go up indirectly because hospitals and doctors will have uncompensated care that they're going to have to recover somewhere else,” said Janda.

Attorney Generals from at least a dozen states plan to sue in order to keep these subsidies in place in an effort to keep premiums from suddenly skyrocketing.

Republicans have long cited increasing premiums as a failure of Obamacare. Whether further increases will spur congress into action, finally repealing and replacing the affordable care act is yet to be seen.