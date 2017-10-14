× Dallas Keuchel leads Astros to Game 1 win in ALCS

.@kidkeuchy joined Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott as the only #Astros to record double digit strikeouts in a postseason game. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/QRu0pOF2co — Houston Astros (@astros) October 14, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros used a strong pitching performance by Dallas Keuchel to defeat the New York Yankees 2-1 in Game 1 of the ALCS. Keuchel struck out 10 while giving up only four hits during his seven innings.

The Astros were fueled by RBI singles in the fourth inning by Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel to take the 2-0 lead. The Astros closer Ken Giles gave up a solo homerun to Greg Bird in the ninth but got the save.

Marwin Gonzalez made the play of the game in the top of the fifth though when he threw a perfect strike to home plate to nail Bird for the final out and prevent a Yankees run from scoring.

Game 2 is on Saturday with the Astros sending Justin Verlander to the mound. He has yet to lose in an Astros uniform,