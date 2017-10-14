Families, friends and fur-babies enjoy Best Friends Animal Society’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ event!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON -- Many families and fur-babies enjoyed the breeze while strolling through Stude Park for Best Friends Animal Society’s "Strut Your Mutt" event Saturday morning.

Every year, Houston, along with 14 other cities, participates in "Strut Your Mutt," presented by BOBS from Sketchers. "Strut Your Mutt" is not only a treat for furry friends and families. It also brings together passionate people to raise money to save homeless pets.

Over 5,000 dogs and cats are euthanized everyday in Houston shelters because they are unable to call a place home. Along with Best Friends Animal Society, organizations such as K-9 Angels Rescue, Houston Pets Alive, STAAR, WAGS Fund, and other animal shelters participated and donated to this heartwarming event to spread awareness.

In previous years, "Strut Your Mutt" has reached over $10,000. This year's fundraising goal is $450,000, and currently reaches over $197,000. The Strut teams will continue to raise funds until Oct. 31.

For more information on how to donate, visit bestfriends.org.