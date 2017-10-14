× HPD: Drunk driver fatally hits man putting gas in his car

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON – An intoxicated driver fatally hit a man putting gas in his car near Katy Freeway​ Friday night, according to HPD.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. in the right lane on the feeder road of Barker Cypress and Katy Freeway while a man was putting gas into his silver Impala, police said.

The victim ran out of gas and pulled over on the side of the road. After contacting his wife, police said she brought him more fuel.

While refueling his vehicle, the victim was hit by a drunk driver, and flew 20 feet in the air, hitting the ground, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The man’s wife was also transported to the hospital due to emotional distress after witnessing the accident.

After failing a sobriety test, the suspect was arrested. He now faces Intoxication Manslaughter charges.