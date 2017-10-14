Police impersonators rob family at gunpoint during home invasion, HPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Three suspects were arrested, and HPD is searching for another after they claimed to be police officers during a home invasion in north Houston Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on 6092 Werner Street while a family was gathering at a deceased relative’s home.

Four men wearing police uniforms who claimed to know the deceased relative forced themselves inside, holding the family at gunpoint. The suspects ransacked the home and pistol-whipped a man during the robbery, police said.

Someone in the home was able to call 911 during the incident. Police said they were pulling up as the suspects were fleeing the scene.

HPD chased the men with dogs and a helicopter, and were able to catch three of them. The fourth man got away.

Police took two cars with temporary plates to the impound, and found a laptop and purse they believed were taken during the robbery.

The men arrested are facing aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Evading charges.