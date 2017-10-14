Somalia: Deadly explosion hits Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 20 people were killed and many more injured Saturday in a massive vehicle bomb explosion at a busy junction in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, a senior police officer said.

Security forces had been tipped off about the vehicle and were pursuing it in the busy K5 district of the city when the explosion happened, said Col. Ahmed Hassan of the Mogadishu police.

Videos from the scene posted on social media show a huge plume of black smoke rising from the site of the blast.