Third ward community, local officials celebrate Texas Southern University’s homecoming!

HOUSTON -- Texas Southern University is celebrating in a major way as homecoming week almost comes to a close!

Tigers invited Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Congressman Al Green and our very own Mayor Sylvester Turner to be a part of the annual homecoming parade that celebrates the university and community coming together in honor of TSU's powerful impact and presence in the Third Ward!

"What a special time for Texas Southern University," Jackson-Lee said. "Ninety years of educating our young people. What a great asset to this community, and I'm delighted that we're so unified in Houston..."

For 90 years, this historically black college has been a leading producer of African-American and Hispanic college graduates. It was also an institution of choice for many notable people, such as Yolanda Adams, Barbara Jordan, and Michael Strahan.

Enjoy your homecoming, Tigers, and continue to model "Excellence in Achievement" in everything you do!