The 39th Houston Italian Festival has hit H-Town!

HOUSTON -- The 39th Houston Italian Festival is in full swing!

"We enjoy Italian food. Thought it'd be a good time!" Andrew Goodell shared.

"Definitely try the gelato! And the pizza," Norma Moncayo suggested. "And you know, don't eat before you come here so you can just binge!"

"There's homemade meatballs, there's lasagna, there's beer, there's wine," Cynthia Salvaggio recommended. "There's rides for the kids!"

"And anybody that's out there and that wants to come over here and enjoy the Italian Festival, ya'll should come out here, and... enjoy with us!" volunteer Natasha Cedano said.

The festival at the University of St. Thomas continues through Sunday, so Viva Italia!