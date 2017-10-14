Verlander dominant as Astros take 2-0 lead in ALCS

From start to finish, that’s how you win a ballgame. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/j6QBZuxquQ — Houston Astros (@astros) October 15, 2017

HOUSTON – The Astros are now up 2-0 in the American League Championship Series, after beating the New York Yankees 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Saturday.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Carlos Correa doubled to right center field and Jose Altuve scored from first base, earning the dramatic win.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Correa said. “Winning is always fun, but winning in the playoffs and such an important spot is even bigger. So really glad he was able to score.”

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander pitched a complete game, striking out 13 batters.

“I was brought here to help this team win a championship,” Verlander said. “I’m aware of that and I’m going to do everything I possibly can.

Having my teammates come over and say how much they appreciated that effort, that’s what it’s all about. That means everything to me”

The series now shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday night.