× 40-year-old woman shot in head by husband during domestic dispute, deputies say

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head by her husband, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the victim’s home at the intersection of Possums Run and Wintergreen.

According to investigators, the woman and her husband were struggling over a gun when it eventually went off.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann in critical condition. Deputies said she may not survive.

The victim’s husband was transported downtown for further questioning.