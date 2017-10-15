Applebee’s bartender says $1 margaritas are a diluted scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If it sounds too good to be true... it just might be.

Exhibit A. Turns out, Applebee's month long $1 margaritas apparently aren't all they're cracked up to be. An Applebee's bartender is spilling the tea on Snapchat, saying those "Dollaritas" are mostly water!

Yeah, we aren't entirely shocked either. In the video, the bartender says the margaritas are one gallon tequila, one gallon margarita mix, and three gallons of water!

A lot of Instagrammers could care less as long as they get a buzz! Some even posted pictures saying how tipsy they got:

No official word from Applebee's on this now viral video, but seeing some of these pictures, it looks like they missed the turn to Margaritaville.

