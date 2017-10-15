Applebee’s bartender says $1 margaritas are a diluted scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If it sounds too good to be true... it just might be.

Exhibit A. Turns out, Applebee's month long $1 margaritas apparently aren't all they're cracked up to be. An Applebee's bartender is spilling the tea on Snapchat, saying those "Dollaritas" are mostly water!

Dollaritas with my girls!! #family #wife #datenight #applebees A post shared by Enrique Rodriguez (@charro_de_oro) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Yeah, we aren't entirely shocked either. In the video, the bartender says the margaritas are one gallon tequila, one gallon margarita mix, and three gallons of water!

My first $1 margarita at @applebees let me see how many I can knock down.. #applebees #drinks #dollarmargaritas A post shared by (Ya Patna JB) (@johnnie_on_the_5pot) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

A lot of Instagrammers could care less as long as they get a buzz! Some even posted pictures saying how tipsy they got:

I think I'm just weak but these dollarittas are strong lmao. #applebees #dollaritas A post shared by Aria (@oxxo_ari) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

No official word from Applebee's on this now viral video, but seeing some of these pictures, it looks like they missed the turn to Margaritaville.