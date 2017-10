Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TODD MISSION, Texas -- Hear ye, Hear ye!

H-Town, it's time for the Annual Texas Renaissance Festival.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed park.

Certain weekends feature different themes, and this weekend it was a pirate adventure!

It's always good fun at the festival, and this year it's a good cause as well. A portion of all proceeds collected at the 43rd Annual Renaissance Festival will go to Hurricane Harvey Relief and recovery efforts.