× Home catches on fire, sustains serious damage in NW Houston

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A two-story brick home caught on fire, sustaining serious damage in northwest Houston Sunday morning, fire officials say.

The fire occurred at a home​ on Long Creek near Bent Bough around 3 a.m..

According to Houston firefighters, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and were able to contain the fire.

The fire was mostly on the second floor of the home and burned through the roof, which caused serious damage.

No one was inside of the home during the fire. Arson investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze. ​