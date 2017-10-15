× HPD: Officer struck by drunk driver while working on earlier accident

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was struck by a drunk driver on Highway 59 Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. on Highway 59 over Hillcroft while HPD units were blocking traffic on the main lanes from an earlier incident involving a fatal horse accident, according to police.

The pick-up driver struck at least one HPD vehicle, hitting one officer. The officer was transported to an area hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

The pick-up driver was tested for intoxication and will be charged for driving while intoxicated.​