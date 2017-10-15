× Man’s body found in ditch after shooting, HPD says

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A 27-year-old man was found dead in a ditch after being shot in front of his home Saturday night, police say.

The disturbance happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Alice, according to HPD.

Police said the victim managed to struggle to get outside of his home and collapsed into a ditch along the street in front of his house.

The victim was believed to be shot once and later died at the scene. According to HPD Homicide, extensive cameras are located in and out of the victim’s house.

Currently, police don’t have a motive for the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.