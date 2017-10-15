Nelly rape accuser wants to drop the case, but why?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wa. -- Well, looks like Nelly may be off the hook in his rape case.

The woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus in Washington State is now refusing to testify and wants the entire investigation dropped.

Her attorney released a letter saying the 21-year-old college student contacted the Auburn Police Department on Friday to "put a halt to the investigation." She went on to say the accuser feels the system has failed her and she can't stand up to the Grammy Award winning rapper.

"Who will believe her? People are saying horrible things already," the letter says. "She cannot handle this. She is about to break."

But Nelly's attorney isn't buying the sob story.

"Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was -- a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially."

Nelly's lawyer is demanding a public apology from the woman, and they're now considering legal action against her.

Talk about a "Dilemma."