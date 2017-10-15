One week later, Richardson 3-year-old still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON, Texas -- "I just hope that they tell the truth because they know what happened."

Those were the words of Lewisville resident Sanjay Varghese Saturday. He's unconnected to the case of the life of three-year-old missing girl, Sharin Mathews, but those strong opinions aren't uncommon surrounding this disappearance.

While Richardson Police and the FBI continue their search for little Sherin, the court of public opinion is heating up a full week since she disappeared.

"If it was in India or any other country," Varghese said, "those parents would have told the truth by now. They are lucky they're in America where the law takes its course."

Plenty has happened in the past seven days.

Three-foot-tall, 22-pound Sherin was reported missing at 8:00 a.m. last Saturday.

Her dad, Wesley Mathews, said he put her outside the family's back fence, across the alley, next to a tree at 3:00 a.m. as punishment because she wouldn't drink the milk that's part of a special diet she's been on.

He said 15 minutes later she was gone.

Searches have gone out every day since, the FBI got involved, Wesley Mathews was arrested for child endangerment, then bonded out. The family's four-year-old girl was taken by Texas Child Protective Services, their vehicles were all processed, and Police are investigating why their SUV left for about an hour around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

What hasn't happened?

Sherin hasn't been found.

Saturday morning NewsFix saw people come from Carrollton, Grand Prairie, Lewisville, and from right down the street, all for that little girl.

"Ever since this has happened, I'm not able to sleep well at night," Varghese said, pointing out he has a four-year-old son of his own. "This is so disturbing and troubling."

Plenty of questions need answered, but one stands above all.

Where is Sherin Mathews?