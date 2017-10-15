× Ponies die after driver slams into trailer on SW Freeway, HPD says

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A man driving a minivan plowed into a trailer full of ponies on Highway 59 Sunday morning, according to Houston police.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Southwest Freeway before the Beechnut and South Gessner exit ramp.

The trailer carried a dozen miniature horses. Two of them were pronounced dead, police say.

The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The driver of the trailer did not sustain any injuries.