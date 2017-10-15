Sheila Jackson Lee gives thanks a little early to ‘BBQ Masters for Disaster’ with Harvey relief ‘thank you’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee gives thanks a little early this year.

Barbecue Masters for Disaster, in partnership with the American Red Cross, set up shop in Houston early September, serving over 5,000 meals a day to Hurricane Harvey victims in the area.

"We found people that haven't eaten for three days, and we gave them a hot meal... it's not race, it's not a color, it's not a creed it's nothing, it's not a religious thing... it's about people working together... we're all human beings, and we have to reach out the help each other," said Gene Martin of BBQ Masters for Disasters.

The congresswoman put on her gloves and apron, jumping at the chance to serve meals alongside volunteers.

"I come up here everyday, because I don't have the money to survive to eat everyday, so I come up here to get meals. it's like God sent angels up here from all around the world," said Michael Baines.

I guess it is true what they say-- the best way to the heart is through the stomach. And we see no exceptions when it comes to BBQ!