× HPD: Teenager fatally shot in front of SE Houston apartment complex during altercation

By: Ashley Tillery

HOUSTON — A teenager was shot in front of an apartment complex during an altercation in southeast Houston Saturday night, according to HPD.

The incident happened near the southeast corner of Broadway and Rockhill intersection at the Crescent City Apartment Complex around 8 p.m.

Witnesses tell police that there was an altercation, and someone pulled out a gun and shot the teen as he attempted to flee the scene.

Houston firefighters said the teen was shot once in the torso, collapsed, and later died due to his injuries.

The suspects got away, and the motive is still unknown. HPD Homicide is reviewing the cameras in the area hoping to find some answers.