Watson shines again as Texans beat Browns 33-17

Heading into the bye week with a W.#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/JdBpfj6ado — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 15, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans evened their mark at 3-3 on the season after beating the Cleveland Browns 33-17. The offense was fueled by another strong performance by rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. He threw for three touchdowns becoming the first rookie in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

Will Fuller V hauled in a 39-yard TD pass in the second quarter giving him five touchdown grabs in the three games he has played.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The defense showed up as well coming up with three interceptions, two of those by Johnathan Joseph who returned one in the second quarter 82 yards for the touchdown. Joseph become the all-time leader in interceptions for the Texans.

The Texans now get a bye week before returning to action against the Seattle Seahawks on October 29.