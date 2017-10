Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Bad news travels fast and it seems that the worse it is, the quicker it travels. I’ve also noticed that people tend to perk up when hearing about someone else’s pain and tragedy.

We love to build them up to tear them down.

Take for example Colin Kaepernick, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and OJ Simpson for example.

Sadly, watching another person’s demise has become another form of entertainment for far too many.