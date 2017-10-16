× D-SNAP application deadline extended 3 days in Harris County

AUSTIN – Texas Health and Human Services announced today that Harvey victims will have three additional days to apply for D-SNAP at a site in Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis’ Precinct One as the state begins to ramp down its post-Harvey program for disaster food relief.

The extra opportunity is being offered due to the challenges that exist when serving a large and densely populated area like Harris County. With input from local officials, it was determined that the large population and expansive nature of the county warranted another opportunity to apply.

The site will be open Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander Deussen Park’s Senior Center and the Open Air Pavilion, 12303 Sonnier St. in Houston.

Harvey victims who are residents of Harris County who missed earlier opportunities can apply at the site.

“Precinct One is proud to have a D-SNAP application site open at Deussen Park this week. I have been working hard to expand access to D-SNAP and other post-Harvey recovery tools for residents impacted by the historic flooding. Too many people are still suffering terrible hardships because of Harvey, and I want to do all we can to extend this service to those in need,” Commissioner Ellis said.

Applicants are encouraged to expect lines. Parking will be limited. The additional site was pinpointed with input from local officials about how to best serve the people of Harris County.

While D-SNAP (Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) typically is offered for up to seven days in a community, Texas will have offered D-SNAP in Harris County for a total of 18 days when the program closes Friday.

Law enforcement will be on site to assist with crowd management and address any security matters. HHS is encouraging only the applicant to visit application sites, as additional family members are creating congestion and other challenges.

According to preliminary numbers, more than 932,000 people have already been served at the sites in Harris County.

No additional extensions or phases of D-SNAP are being announced at this time. Applicants must be in line by 7 p.m. to be considered; those who arrive after 7 p.m. cannot get in line. Due to high volumes of applicants not all individuals in line at 7 p.m. will necessarily be served.