× Driver killed in crash after allegedly running red light in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning along the Gulf Freeway in the Meadowbrook area.

Officers said a man was driving westbound on Monroe Boulevard in a pickup truck when he ran a red light at around 12:30 a.m. As the car went through the intersection, investigators said the pickup truck was t-boned by an SUV.

The pickup truck spun out of control, causing the driver side of the vehicle to slam into a traffic light. The driver was killed in the collision, police said.

The SUV driver was checked out by paramedics, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for more than three hours while HPD investigated.