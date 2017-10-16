× Father wanted for shooting daughter’s boyfriend in the groin

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Pennsylvania father is accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin.

Police said Donald Jenkins, 40, of Shenandoah shot his daughter’s boyfriend when he found the two of them at a hotel near Frackville Sunday afternoon.

Housekeeper Lisa Mowery was cleaning the room next door when she heard that gunshot. State police said Jenkins fired that shot, hitting his 20-year-old daughter’s boyfriend in the groin. Investigators said he was upset his daughter was dating her boyfriend. Mowery said she gave the victim towels to help stop the bleeding.

“I was scared, you know, I was scared to death,” Mowery told WNEP. “I just stayed in the room because I didn’t know if he was going to shoot us.”

The crime also shocked community members. They describe the area as quiet.

“If anything happens, they keep it quiet,” Mike McGlade of Frackville said.

The victim is in the hospital recovering as police search for Jenkins. He’s facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

As for Mowery, she is still reeling from the incident.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” Mowery said. “I was like all upset, you know. I mean, I was scared.”