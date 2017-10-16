Hometown Heroes: Brian Womac takes pride in Rice as college defensive end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Choosing Rice was an easy decision for Brian Womac when he came out of Memorial High School.

"Rice really had all the boxes checked, academics, a Division I athletic experience," Womac said. "It really has been everything I expected it to be."

Playing in his hometown is also special for the defensive end.

"I was born in Methodist hospital. It's like 50 feet away from Rice, so Houston means everything to me."

Womac has 10 tackles for loss and six sacks on the season, helping lead the defense into this week's game at UTSA.

"From Stanford which was our first game, UTEP and on, you see the progress from week to week," said Womac. "Even from the beginning of the season, it's night and day I'd say."

You can watch Brian and the Owls take on UTSA this Saturday at 6 p.m. on CW 39.