HPD: Mom injured, 4-year-old girl killed after man opens fire at apartment in Gulfton area

HOUSTON — Two people are dead, including a little girl, after a shooting inside a Gulfton area apartment complex Sunday night. The Houston Police Department also confirmed two additional victims have been hospitalized with injuries.

Miguel Marquez, 31, was reported dead at the scene after officers responded to a shooting call at 10:40 p.m. inside the Westward Square apartment on Gulfton Street. Investigators said four people were standing in a breezeway area when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Ashley Perdomo, who was only 4 years old, was hit. She was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital later that night.

The child’s mother, Carol Perdomo, 35, and Zibullah Sahok, 30, were also taken to the hospital. The mother is reportedly in good condition while Sahok remains in critical condition.

HPD is still searching for the alleged gunman, who has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is ask to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.