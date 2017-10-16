Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion

UNDATED - In this undated image provided by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl poses in front of an American flag. U.S. officials say Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was exchanged for five Taliban commanders being held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to published reports. Bergdahl is in stable condition at a Berlin hospital, according to the reports. (Photo by U.S. Army via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday. Bergdahl was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014. The Taliban released Bergdahl in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay. During questioning from a judge, Bergdahl said Monday, “I left my observation post on my own.” He also said, “I understand leaving was against the law.”