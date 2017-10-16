Texans win means you get FREE stuff— here’s where to go!

Posted 11:23 AM, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, October 16, 2017

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans pulled in a  33-17 win Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, which means it’s time to celebrate! Here’s a list of Houston area restaurants offering free food and other items this week:

Firehouse Subs

  • Buy chips and a drink, and get 1 of 4 medium subs FREE! Sub choices: Hook and ladder, Italian, Meatball or Steamer
  • How to Redeem:  Visit your closest Firehouse Subs and wear your Texans Gear
  • When to Redeem:  Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

Fuddruckers 

  • Celebrate the win at Fudds with a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase.
  • How to Redeem:  Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear
  • When to Redeem:  Every Monday after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

…also at Fuddruckers:

  •  Every Tuesday this football season:  Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One FREE Texans Burger
  • How to Redeem:  Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear
  • When to Redeem:  Every Tuesday, August through December (Begins Pre-Season)

McDonald’s 

  • FREE 6 piece McNuggets
  • How to Redeem:  Visit your closest McDonalds and show the McDonalds App for Coupon
  • When to Redeem:  Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

Papa John’s Pizza

  •   50% off Online Pizza Orders
  • How to Redeem:  Enter Promo Code TEXANS
  • When to Redeem:  Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)

Jack in the Box

  • When the Texans Score 2 Touchdowns:  FREE Monster Taco with purchase
  • How to Redeem:  Visit your closest Jack in the Box and say “Touchdown for Tacos”
  • When to Redeem:  Day after Texans GAME (Begins Pre-Season)