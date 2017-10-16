× Texans win means you get FREE stuff— here’s where to go!

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans pulled in a 33-17 win Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, which means it’s time to celebrate! Here’s a list of Houston area restaurants offering free food and other items this week:

Firehouse Subs

Buy chips and a drink, and get 1 of 4 medium subs FREE! Sub choices: Hook and ladder, Italian, Meatball or Steamer

How to Redeem: Visit your closest Firehouse Subs and wear your Texans Gear

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

Fuddruckers

Celebrate the win at Fudds with a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase.

How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear

When to Redeem: Every Monday after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

…also at Fuddruckers:

Every Tuesday this football season: Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One FREE Texans Burger

How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear

When to Redeem: Every Tuesday, August through December (Begins Pre-Season)

McDonald’s

FREE 6 piece McNuggets

How to Redeem: Visit your closest McDonalds and show the McDonalds App for Coupon

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)

Papa John’s Pizza

50% off Online Pizza Orders

How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code TEXANS

When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)

Jack in the Box