Texans win means you get FREE stuff— here’s where to go!
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans pulled in a 33-17 win Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, which means it’s time to celebrate! Here’s a list of Houston area restaurants offering free food and other items this week:
Firehouse Subs
- Buy chips and a drink, and get 1 of 4 medium subs FREE! Sub choices: Hook and ladder, Italian, Meatball or Steamer
- How to Redeem: Visit your closest Firehouse Subs and wear your Texans Gear
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
Fuddruckers
- Celebrate the win at Fudds with a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase.
- How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear
- When to Redeem: Every Monday after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
…also at Fuddruckers:
- Every Tuesday this football season: Buy One Texans Burger Combo, Get One FREE Texans Burger
- How to Redeem: Visit your closest Fuddruckers and wear your Texans Gear
- When to Redeem: Every Tuesday, August through December (Begins Pre-Season)
McDonald’s
- FREE 6 piece McNuggets
- How to Redeem: Visit your closest McDonalds and show the McDonalds App for Coupon
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Regular Season)
Papa John’s Pizza
- 50% off Online Pizza Orders
- How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code TEXANS
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans WIN (Begins Pre-Season)
Jack in the Box
- When the Texans Score 2 Touchdowns: FREE Monster Taco with purchase
- How to Redeem: Visit your closest Jack in the Box and say “Touchdown for Tacos”
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans GAME (Begins Pre-Season)