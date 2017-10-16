Texting and driving high tech simulator at HCC Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- We do it all the time but texting and driving is more dangerous than you think.

It's been illegal in Texas since September, but texting and driving is still killing people. Eleven teenagers die a day from texting and driving related accidents.

"I remember how bad i was driving. I mean, it was just all bad." said Rodman Almassi the HCC student who was the first to try the simulator referring to his ride.

The health and wellness group Unite brought their Arrive Alive tour to HCC Central giving students a high tech simulation of what they say its really like when you're texting and driving.