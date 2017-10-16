Trouble from flight crews: one panics, another puts the kibosh on patriotism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERTH, Australia - When an Airasia flight from Perth, Australia suddenly plunged 20,000 feet, the passengers panicked and the crew made matters worse.

"The next bit one of the stewardesses was running down the aisle screaming, put your belts on! Put your belts on! Tie on your oxygen masks," one passenger said after a series of beeps and alarms went off.

"We look to them for reassurance and we didn't get any, we were more worried because of how panicked they were," passenger Claire Askew said.

With 145 passengers on board, the airbus plummeted in a matter of minutes. Many passengers feared the worst and began texting loved ones.

"I sent a message to my son, goodbye," said one man.

Fortunately, no one was injured but they never made it to their destination in Bali, Indonesia. Pilots managed to land the plane safely back in Perth.

Now technicians are trying to figure out what caused the problem.

In other high-flying news out of Georgia, passengers hit a sour note on board a Delta flight headed to Savannah.

"I just sat there with tears rolling down my face."

When Dr. Pamela Gaudry realized the body of a fallen soldier was aboard her same plane, she wanted to honor him the only way she could think of, by singing the national anthem. Other passengers agreed to sing as fellow soldiers carried off staff sergeant Dustin Wright's body. But a flight attendant put the kibosh on their patriotic gesture saying it was against company policy.

The attendant told the spontaneous singers to be quiet, saying several passengers from other countries were uncomfortable with them singing the national anthem.

"I'm humiliated," said Dr. Gaudry, "By my lack of courage to sing the national anthem in my own country."

Delta has apologized saying, in fact, there's no such company policy and the flight attendant made a bad decision. Gaudry's video went viral, though. So now, rather than just several passengers honoring the soldier's memory, several thousand are praying for his family.

That's one story that ends on a high note.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.