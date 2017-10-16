WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks on Addicks and Barker Reservoir improvement, other post-Harvey issues

NEW CANEY, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is addressing several issues regarding response, recovery and rebuilding in east Montgomery County following Hurricane Harvey.

The lieutenant governor plans to address several issues including how to study and identify ways to improve the capacity and maintain the structure of the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. Report on mechanisms that would ensure the public has access to timely and transparent release figures from reservoirs across the state.

Patrick will also talk about evaulating current state data-sharing standards for rainfall and stream gauges and whether regional flood management projects and flood warnings should be hosted in a centralized location, such as a state agency web page.

Also on the agenda are determining whether a statewide real-time flood warning system could be developed and coordinated through mobile devices, TxDOT electronic signage, communication devices and whether existing local and regional forecasting infrastructure could be integrated into a centralized inclement weather forecasting system.