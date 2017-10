Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- When it comes to a relationship nothing can tear at the seams faster than a disagreement over money. Bank of America is doing their part to keep all friendships in tact this Monday with National Pay Back a Friend Day.

Got a friend who owes you? Owe someone? Choose their personality & get a video made for them (& you). #FriendsAgain https://t.co/cA8ZyeeGVL — Bank of America Tips (@BofA_Tips) October 17, 2017

Captain FOMO always covers you—and on Pay Back a Friend Day (today), it’s time to settle up. #FriendsAgain pic.twitter.com/JOM2qPDxlZ — Bank of America Tips (@BofA_Tips) October 17, 2017

The fictional holiday has been making the rounds on social media with the hashtag, #FriendsAgain to prove that friendship outweighs debt.

I don't pay to have friends, I just pay them back. I can always bank on @BofA_Tips to help me have #FriendsAgain #Ad https://t.co/Pw1RVZKARB pic.twitter.com/X2swe9phRz — Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) October 17, 2017