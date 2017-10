Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- If you haven't seen the latest visit Las Vegas commercial trust me, it's in poor taste. A month has passed since the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history took place in the sin city and the State is already pressing for visitors.

I don't know about you but this rubs me the wrong way.

Food for thought, how about we work on finding out a motive before we start inviting people back to the scene of the crime.