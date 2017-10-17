Cougar Grounds: A University of Houston student run coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- There's no experience like life's experience and that's exactly the lesson this bustling coffee shop at University of Houston is teaching its hospitality students.

The on campus coffee shop inside the Hilton hotel is a hang out spot before, after and in between classes for Cougars looking to grab a bite of food and a tasty cup of joe while studying.

Cougar grounds has been open since October 27th of 2008 and owner Dirk Smith made it a point to only staff the shop with students enrolled in the hotel and restaurant school.

Word around campus is that they’re better than Starbucks.

A win win situation for everyone!

This shop is not only making a positive impact on U of H students but the global market as well by only buying fair trade coffee..